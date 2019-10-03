Near-Drought conditions intensify

In Meteorology, we consider summer to be June through August. During that time, we saw temperatures which were a bit above average, but our warmest temperature was only 94° which happened in mid-July. Once we got into fall, the temperatures did not fall. In fact, our average high was a few tenths of a degree warmer than August's, and we recorded two days with highs of 95°.

"So basically, September -- Huntington, Beckley, Clarksburg all saw their warmest temperatures ever in the month of September with mean temperatures well into the low to mid-70s." Ross Giarratana, of the National Weather Service of Charleston, WV told me on Thursday Evening.

Every Thursday, the National Drought Mitigation Center releases their drought monitor map. For most of our area we are still in the category of "abnormally dry" - which is not yet a drought. However, just off to our south in southern West Virginia, some places are in a severe drought.

The severe drought has caused a state of emergency to be declared across the entire state of West Virginia on Thursday. This coming on top of a burn ban that was put into effect about 2 weeks ago. Despite this ban, numerous wild fires have sprung up across the area.

Rudy Williams, a forester with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, told me that they were seeing quite a number of small fires popping up across the region."We're picking up fires. The woods are extremely dry. We shouldn't be having fires. My counterpart down south, he's pulling his hair out!"

Over the past week, many of you have been sending us photos of local creeks running low and streams completely dry. This concerns foresters for a very important reason.

Foresters depend on these creeks and streams when combating wild fires.

"Because we don't have to build that line." Mr. Williams explained to me, "Nine times out of ten, it's [the wildfire] not going to jump that river. You got a cleared area of no vegetation. Right now, generally creeks...we'd use them, but you can't do that now"

Another cold front is expected to pass through towards the end of the weekend, but should we miss out on this rain, we may be seeing other chances in the near future.

Fortunately, we are entering a more active period in the forecast, as October tends to feature more frequent weather systems.

"We are starting to get into a more amplified pattern where you have fronts coming through more often." Bill Modzelewski, of the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, PA confirmed "So that will bring more frequent chances of rain."

I'm Meteorologist Timothy Albertson keeping you connected.