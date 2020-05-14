Nearly 1 in 5 West Virginia voters request absentee ballots

Nearly 18% of West Virginia’s registered voters have requested absentee ballots for the June 9 primary election.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said Wednesday that nearly 215,000 absentee ballots were requested and nearly 87,000 of those ballots, or 7.1% of registered voters, had been returned to county clerks.

All registered voters are permitted to use an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” excuse due to the coronavirus.

In-person early voting runs from May 27 through June 6. The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 19.