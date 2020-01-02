Nearly 100 people sickened by salmonella linked to fruit mix recall, FDA says

(Gray News) - A recalled fruit mix is a potential source of an outbreak of salmonella illness in multiple states.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a news release Thursday that at least 96 people had been sickened by Salmonella Javiana. At least 27 of them were hospitalized.

The illnesses may be connected to a recall of Fruit Luau fruit mix with cantaloupe, honeydew, pineapple, and grapes from Tailor Cut Produce of New Jersey, the FDA said.

Illnesses were reported from states where the company distributes: Pennsylvania, New York City, New Jersey and Delaware.

Others in California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Virginia in Washington also had been confirmed with the illness. Those people reported traveling to the four states where the fruit mix was distributed.

"The recalled products may have been distributed to nursing homes, schools, hospitals and other facilities that cater to vulnerable populations, it is important that these facilities do not sell or serve them," the FDA stated. "Please consult with your distributor to confirm the source of the fruit mix and cut fruit used in your operation."

The FDA has joined federal, state and local agencies in the investigation.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever. Most people infected will begin to develop symptoms 12 to 72 hours after infection.

The original recall was done Dec. 7, for products distributed between Nov. 15 and Dec. 1.

The illness, salmonellosis, usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment. Common symptoms are diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps.

Severe cases of salmonellosis may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the urine or stool, and in some cases may become fatal. Children younger than 5, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

People who have symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. To report a complaint to the FDA, people can call or submit an online report.

