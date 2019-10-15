Neighborhood Crime Watch: Residents say a thief stealing mail is on the loose

Residents of Harrison County want to warn neighbors of a mail thief that's on the loose.

According to Brian Koontz, a resident of Lost Creek, a person was caught on his surveillance camera stealing mail from his mailbox.

This all started when Koontz was driving on Stevens Run Road when he saw a lot of trash. He says trash laying on the road is uncommon in his area. Once he checked it out he realized it was mail, and then he realized it was his mail.

Other residents have said they think their mail has been stolen also. A neighbor from Harison County said someone broke into her parent's metal mailboxes, and there was so much damage the mailboxes had to be replaced.

However, mail might be getting stolen and residents may be unaware.

"It's kinda hard to notice if your outgoing mail gets taken until you realize that stuff didn't get paid or invoices didn't get sent out in my case," said Koontz.

Koontz did go to the police, but he says they told him they couldn't do a lot because the surveillance footage is blurry, but they will continue to look into this case.

The surveillance footage is hard to see, but one neighbor thinks the suspect might be a female just from the stature of the person in the footage.

Koontz and his neighbors are trying to ban together to stop and catch the thief.

"A few of my other neighbors did say they are getting cameras, putting them down on the roads and on their mailboxes. So hopefully if [he/she] comes back through, between three or four of us we'll have enough evidence."

It is unknown the motive of this mail bandit, but employees of the post office say the suspect could be looking for checks to write off as their own.

For any tips on this contact the Harrison County Police or email us at news@wdtv.com