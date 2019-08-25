New "Adopt-A-Tree" program in Elkins promotes planting trees throughout the community

A new program in Elkins is promoting planting trees throughout the community.

The Adopt-A-Tree program will provide a free tree to two selected homeowners in each of the city’s five wards.

In a post made by the Elkins City Hall Facebook page

"The goal of the program is to continue to cool the streetscape, provide shade for those walking on city sidewalks and encourage everyone to plant more trees in town."

The application deadline is Friday September 13.

