New COVID-19 cases nearly double in West Virginia Tuesday

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia on March 24. The total positive case count is now 39. Nearly doubling from the 20 positive case count on March 23.

New cases were identified in Harrison, Monongalia, Preston, Jackson, Berkeley and Wood counties.

Counties with positive cases:

Monongalia (16)

Kanawha (4)

Harrison (3)

Jefferson (3)

Berkeley (2)

Jackson (2)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Tucker (2)

Wood (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (1)