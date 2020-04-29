New Clarksburg City Manager eager to start on Monday

​Clarksburg's new city manager begins his term on Monday.

Harry Faulk was named the new city manager on April 22nd after Princeton city manager Mike Webb declined the position to lead his city during the COVID-19 pandemic. Faulk, who previously served as the district manager for PA state representative Mike Puskaric. Faulk said he's ready to get the ball rolling in Clarksburg.

"I'm excited for this wonderful opportunity and I'm looking forward to taking Clarksburg in the next direction." Faulk said.

Faulk also said that one of his main priorities is to support the Clarksburg Police Department to help reduce the city's crime rate.