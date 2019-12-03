New Cosmic Crisp apples are good for a year in the fridge

An apple that could last up to a year in a refrigerator is starting to hit grocery store shelves across the United States.

It took researchers and farmers two decades to make the Cosmic Crisp apple.

The new variety is a mixture of Enterprise and Honeycrisp apples and was developed at Washington State University.

The apple got its name from the little bright spots that resemble stars in the sky.

The acidity of the cosmic crisp supposedly prevents it from turning brown as quickly as other apples, its developers say.

Only 450,000 boxes are available this year.

But in 2020, there should be more than 2 million boxes.

