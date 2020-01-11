New "Flower Market" shop opens in Grafton

Grafton has a new business to look forward to on West Main Street.

A brand new shop called "The Flower Market" held its grand opening Saturday afternoon.

The shop is filled with custom made floral arrangements, as well as other goodies such as honey, wine, and teas.

When asked why she decided to open a business, the shop's owner said she just living her dream.

"Decided to...live my dream basically, lost a couple of friends a few years back at an early age and it's one of those things where life is too short and sometimes if you are fortunate enough as I have been very fortunate to have the support of my husband and family to live this dream out, I decided to go for it," said shop owner Jill Sturm.

"The Flower Market" is now open for business and encouraged all too check it out.

