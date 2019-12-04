New HQ opens for First Exchange Bank in White Hall

A new and improved First Exchange Bank has made its headquarters in White Hall.

The team held a ribbon cutting ceremony to make it official seventh location in the state.

Adding onto their other six locations, officials say the seventh one is their best one.

Equipped with new age technology, such as bio-metric fingerprint ID scanning, employees are hoping it will become West Virginians primary community bank.

The project has in the works for about ten years and was built and designed by all local companies.

President and CEO of the company says they hope their costumers will help make their new location the talk of the town.

It's a great location for our customers to brag about us and talk about us. we want them to feel helped, we want them to feel like we can ask any question to anybody, to get quick answers, get reliable answers, to be waited on, to be served, we want them to feel at home," Bill Goettel.

The company's new location is open and says the next time you look at your wallet...think of First Exchange Bank.