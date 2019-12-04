Fairview town council makes decision for solution to water issue

The town council of Fairview has made a decision on how to solve the issue of their outdated water system.

With a 3 to 2 vote, they will be hooking onto Monumental Water Utility company in Marion County for access to clean water.

Their other choice was to re-vamp their own water plant.

Before they made their decision, the council held a town meeting inviting residents to hear the options and voice their opinions.

Mayor Brian Shuck said this was the best way to make sure the council made the right decision for everyone.

"Cause it effects our customers, our residents here, want to make sure that they had a voice in the decision too. Not necessarily a vote but at least they had the chance to voice their opinion, their concerns to us," said Mayor Shuck.

It's unclear the exact time the town will be able to join with the Monumental company, but Mayor Shuck said it all depends on when the company is finished with their own water system improvement project.