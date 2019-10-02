New "Horns Down" cookies for Mountaineer fans

Bonnie Belle's Pastries has come out with their newest cookie, and its secret ingredient... Mountaineer pride!

The pastry shop has started selling "Horns Down" cookies specifically for the Mountaineer game against the Texas Long Horns this upcoming Saturday.

The cookies are a play on the Long horn's team slogan... "Hook em Horns".

Rival teams have made it's opposite signal "Horns Down" a popular trend at football games.

Bonnie Belle's Pastries owner, Linda Fowler said it was her son and co-owner, Patrick who came up with the idea to turn the reversed slogan it into a cookie.

Folwer also said she posted the ad for the new cookies on Facebook yesterday, and has already received a huge amount of positive feedback.

"I put it on Facebook, I think it was shared over 50 times just today. So people are really really excited about it. I mean people are chatting about it all over the place so we better get busy huh?" Fowler said with a giggle.

Fowler went to say that she was proud to be a lifetime WVU vendor and that all the treats sold at her shop are made from scratch.

The "Horns Down" cookies, as well as other Mountaineer fan treats, will be available all week long.

