City Council votes "YES" to new sewer rate increase

The Elkins City Council has unanimously voted to pass an ordinance that will increase the sewer rate for residents by 21.5% ($6.66) next year.

Right off the bat members addressed the ordinance labeled #226.

According to the Council the additional money will go towards the Phase 2 Sewer Project, as they say the current sewer system is out dated.

One residents voiced their concerned before the vote and said that in his opinion the increase is not fair to everyone.

"This new tariff in Midland and Leadsville, public service rate increase is 9-9 1/2%, Elkins residence is 21.5% and that why I really got involved I'm like 'well why are they getting it so cheap, and then I checked volume percentages on the Elkins sewer treatment plant and 46.5% of the volume is the Leadsville to Midland and they're getting preferential treatment compared to me, a citizen," said resident, Elzo.

Mayor Broughton said the council does not want to implement the increase, but they have to follow rules and regulations.

Something that Operations Manager, Bob Pingley agree with.

"We don't want to raise the rates, but ya know....this is the second of 2 projects and the first one we got by without raising the rates, so that's not too bad"

But according to Clark Martin, a Midland resident, the people in his area will be negatively affected by the increase because some costumers obtain their water and sewer from Elkins and may also get an increase.

"My concern was not just the city of Elkins which is gonna see this rate increase, also those that live in not just the Midland District, but also the Leadsville District and of course it's gonna be affecting a lot more then just the immediate residents of the city of Elkins", said Martin

Pingley says, regardless of concerns, the council is satisfied with their decision, but certain residents said that they were not done fighting.

The increase is set to take effect 45 days from November 21st.