New SECURE Act: Local financial officials discuss the important parts of the legislation

The new Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Act (SECURE Act) was signed into law by President Trump last month, and has now gone into effect.

It's the biggest change in retirement investment rules in more than a decade, and with one in five people having less than $5000 saved toward retirement, according to Northwestern Mutual, this is something many may want to pay attention to.

WDTV spoke with local financial officials to piece together the most important changes to take note of.

"There are a handful of the things that are going to be impactful," financial advisor and chartered retirement planning counselor with Ameriprise in Morgantown, Brett Clark said.

"It brings some advantages to those who are currently in retirement or preparing for retirement, and yet at the same time it also has some disadvantages," said Bill Childers, a financial planner with Childers Financial Planning.

Those advantages and disadvantages come into play when looking at some of the most impactful pieces of the legislation. Here are three changes that were discussed.

1. RMD Age moved to 72.

Previously, the law stated that once an individual turned 70.5, they would have to start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from their individual retirement account (IRA). The age has now been moved to 72. Now people can begin taking RMDs by April 1 the year after they turn 72-years-old.

"To have to take it out at 70.5 has always been an issue for a lot of clients so at least they can defer it for two more years now," Childers said.

However, anyone who turned 70.5-years-old before Jan. 2020, the old rule will still apply.

An exception will be for those who are in a 401(k) or any other plan provided by an employer that qualifies and are still working. This group of people can exempt RMDs until they quit or retire.

2. No more stretching IRAs

A stretched IRA is when an individual left money to a non-spouse beneficiary, according to Childers. Before, a non-spouse could retain the IRA in the decedents name for the benefit of that particular beneficiary, and take distributions based off their age.

"They had the ability to roll that money into what's called an inherited IRA," Clark said.

"For example if a non-spouse beneficiary was 40 years-old, then they could continue deferring the taxation on that money, and then all they'd have to do is take out a minimum distribution each year based off of their age," Childers said.

Now that has changed. Anyone who isn't the spouse of the decedent has to take the distribution within a 10 year period. Only a spouse will be able to continue deferring.

"Which means the taxation has to be paid on all of that money within a 10 year period of time," Childers said.

"The average person inheriting an IRA will likely pay a little more taxes than they otherwise would have," Clark said.

Again, there are exceptions to this as well. Those with disabilities, those that aren't 10 years younger than the decedent and minors have specifics catered to them or are exempt.

3. Up to $10,000 withdrawal from 529 account to use for student loan payments.

Anyone with 529 savings plan, also known as educational plans, according to Childers, they can withdraw up to $10,000 to put toward their student loan payment.

"That also goes back to December of 2018, so people will be able to utilize that to try and cut back on some of the debt they have as far as education plans," Childers said.

Planners and advisors are beginning to look into ways people can benefit from the new changes.

Childers gave an example.

"One way is maybe clients need to start looking at the fact that maybe they might want to start taking a withdrawal from their IRA account, paying the tax on it now, rather than passing on that taxation to their children," he said.

"The idea is to use that money to provide another benefit, rather than pass the taxes on to someone else," Childers said.

Even with a plan, advisors are saying people should make sure their plan is flexible.

"Financial planning is not a said it and forget it thing, it is something that needs revisited on a periodic bases because things like this happen that may alter the course that you're on, change some of the opinions that you have about how your positioned and some of the behaviors that you're engaging in financially," Clark said.

"So this is a really good opportunity for people to meet with financial advisors or trusted financial people and attorneys and tax professionals to see how this impacts them directly," he said.

Either way, Clark said this is nothing people should spend too much time stressing over.

"I always stress that you can't ever make too many decisions on what's happening right now because it's a changing landscape and this legislation is proof of that," he said.

"Five years from now you don't know what other legislation is going to come up so you really never want to make any decisions that limit your ability to do other things in the future," Clark said.

There are many more factors to the SECURE Act. For more on what it entails, the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) break down the different elements.

That document can be found in related links.

