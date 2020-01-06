New SNAP requirements expected to impact local non-profits

January 1st, 36 West Virginia counties added new restrictions on SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits.

This most recent change affects “able bodied adults without "dependents” meaning anyone ages 18 to 49 without dependent children, must do 20 hours of work or educational activity per week in order to keep their benefits.

Marion county specifically had these requirements put in place in 2016 and other non-profits working with low income residents in the county, like Connecting Link, say they've seen a significant increase in need since.

"Since December of '15 through December of 19; we've had a 6.5% increase in the number of food orders we do,"

The same impact is seen at local soup kitchens,like the Union Mission in Fairmont.

"SNAP provides food, we provide food, so if you take the food away from them they're going to come to us,"

While these SNAP benefit requirement changes may lead to longer lines at the Union Mission’s soup kitchen, they don’t see this as a negative.

"I think it influences them to make positive steps in the right direction,"

Connecting Link staff agree this type of action by snap managers can be a motivator.

"I think it's in their mindset that in order to get a, you're going to have to do x,y and ," "So I think it pushes them to do it,"

And there are exemptions to this new requirement- For example if you are actively in a drug or alcohol rehab program, taking care of elderly parents, veterans on disability income, and students.

So while the word "restrictions" often has a negative connotation, there is hope for positive change