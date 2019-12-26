New Year’s Day hikes offered at 10 West Virginia state parks

Several West Virginia state parks and forests are offering free New Year’s Day hikes next week.

Hiking is one of the main reasons visitors from inside and outside the state travel to parks, West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England said.

“People enjoy the solitude of the forest and trails as well as the activity and exercise that hiking offers,” he said.

West Virginia participates in America’s State Parks First-Day Hike initiative, according to a news release from the state parks. Free, guided hikes are led by state park naturalists and superintendents.

Hikers at certain parks can receive 50% off an overnight stay on Jan. 1 by booking online and using the offer code FIRSTDAY at checkout.

Details about the hikes are available under the events tab on their website.