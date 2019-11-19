New York man charged in Harrison County with kidnapping, soliciting a minor

A New York man who is accused of taking a teen to his home in Bronx, New York, June 2019 was arrested and charged in Harrison County.

Thirty-four-year-old Max Levine was charged with kidnapping and soliciting a minor and traveling to engage the minor in prohibited sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint, Levine traveled from New York to Harrison County on June 23 to take the victim from her home. In the hours leading up to the kidnapping, there were eight phone calls or attempted phone calls between the victim's cell phone and Levine's cell phone.

Court documents say that the victim's mother gave access to the victim's Facebook account. Police reviewed the account and found messages between the victim and a user named "Noxx Nocten." Noxx Nocten messaged the victim that he was traveling to get the victim and provided updated times and locations leading to the arrival at the victim's location.

Noxx Nocten Facebook account was linked to Levine, police say.

Police say Levine is a convicted sex offender. The victim was found on June 25.

Levine was booked into North Central Regional Jail on Monday. His bail is set at $200,000.

Levine was indicted in October on one count of transportation of a minor across state lines for sexual purposes.