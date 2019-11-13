New business celebrates grand opening

Linen and Oak Boutique sells children's clothes including bows, shoes, hats and more.

The store also sells candles and homemade decorative signs.

Owner of the store, Jordan Shelly, says that she's been wanting to open a store for a long time and is excited to be located in Clarksburg.

"My mom has told me over and over, along with my husband to just open it up and go for it," Shelly said. "We signed a year lease, so were just going to wing it and hopefully it works out."

Linen and Oak Boutique is open Tuesday through Thursday and is located at 209 North 4th Street in Clarksburg.