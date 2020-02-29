New coronavirus cases of unknown origin found on West Coast

Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities after confirming three patients were infected by unknown means.

A student in Washington is one of three patients with coronavirus infected by an unknown means. (Source: CNN)

Authorities say the patients - an older Northern California woman with chronic health conditions, a high school student in Everett, Washington, and an employee at a Portland, Oregon-area school - hadn’t recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person.

Earlier U.S. cases involved people who were evacuated from China, the epicenter of the outbreak, and American passengers from a cruise ship in Japan.

