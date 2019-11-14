New luxury living in Morgantown

The latest in luxury living has come to Morgantown.

After about a year of construction, AB Contracting unveiled their newest development for West Virginia residents...a new apartment complex called the "Black Bear Village".

Although available to anyone, officials say the village is definitely upscale living.

The hope is to keep the college graduates around a little longer with the new complex and urge them to pursue employment within the state.

Officials also say they think they're brought something unique to the area.

"Its been quite a journey but we think we've brought something to Morgantown that's not been here before, we think we're bringing luxury living to new heights up here on the hill," said Chief Operating officer, Brian Wadsworth. "Our amenities are second to none relative to everybody else in the valley here."

For anyone interested, Black Bear Village is open and ready for applicants to apply!