New mural to cover the wall in Palatine Park

The park's on-going mural project has received the "ok" to further its development from the city council.

The project was started by Fairmont State art professor, Joal Dugan and has since been gaining a lot of positive attention and interests.

Fairmont city manager, Valerie Means said she hopes the project will cause somewhat of a domino effect once completed.

"Maybe more murals, more art, more culture, and arts and entertainment. Ya know sometimes just one or two projects spur more and that's what we want that's what we want to see," said Means.

Dugan has already been asking local residents what kind of things they would like to see on the mural.

He also plans for his art students to be the ones who start the project, but hopes more volunteers will come and help finish it.

The project is set to cost around 8 thousand dollars and will be a collaborative effort between Fairmont State, the city, and county commissioners.

