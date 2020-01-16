New ordinance bans animal prizes

No more living prizes, especially at the Strawberry Festival.

That's Buckhannon's newest ordinance, No. 441, which passes on its first reading on Thursday, Jan 16.

At the Strawberry Festival, prizewinners in chance games such as bean bag toss and spin the wheel were awarded live animals such as goldfish, turtles, hermit crabs, and even iguanas.

According to Buckhannon’s Animal Care and Control Commission chairwoman Elissa Linger Mills, most of these winners were young children.

"I have no doubt the ordinance is going to be successful because out of the people who contacted us, either through email or text message or whatever, the majority of them have said they don't want their children going to the carnival and coming home with living things," says Mills.

This often resulted in the pets dying almost immediately. Mills shares a story of a girl who's prized turtle died one week after she took it home from the carnival.

"We came to find out that the reason the turtle died was the gentleman who was awarding the turtles wasn't feeding the turtles turtle-food. He was feeding them goldfish," says Mills.

This raises another concern, that of animal cruelty.

Mills says she has seen teenagers win goldfish then throw them on the ground and crush them in the parking lot, and so have other locals like Denise Weaver.

"Well I'm for animal rights. I don't like to see something ... see a living creature being stomped on like it's nothing. You know, the kid just throws the bag on the ground and stomps on it, and there's a dead fish," says Weaver.

There is no word yet on a replacement prize.

"Give them a stuffed animal. Give them a basketball or a baseball. Give them something to play with," says Mills.

The 79th Strawberry Festival will be held in May in Buckhannon, but this time, without living prizes.