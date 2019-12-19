Lewis Co. Schools granted state funding to decrease dropout rate

Lewis County Board of Education has created a new position aimed at decreasing dropout rates.

It's all part of West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice's Communities in Schools initiative.

The position will work closely with students, parents and community members.

The goal is to get students the help that they may need in school, or at home by getting them involved with community services.

"itll help in graduation, dropout, and making the student successful," said Superintendent Dr. Robin Lewis.

Dr. Lewis also says the new coordinator position will be the connection between students and community resources.

"Work with the staff to help coordinate the students to the community and this person can connect them."

She explained that the connecting process is very much reliant on the student.

"Depending on what the student would need, if a student needs extra tutoring, if they need food, we have a strong community that has lots of services and this person can connect them."

Assistant principle at Robert L. Bland Middle School, Keri Lambert also says its encouraging to know that her younger students can get help while at what she called "a transitional age."

"Here in the middle were a very transitional age, students come to us each and everyday with a variety of needs, and so we need to be able to get out to the community, and having this extra coordinator or person to assist us is going to be fantastic."

Parent Christopher Wagoner, whose son attends Robert L. Bland Middle school, is also glad to know his son will be in good hands as he continues his education.

"It makes me, makes me very happy because I want to utilize all the resources we can to you know help him in his education in any way possible. Glad their doing everything they can to help our students here in Lewis County," said Wagoner.

Dr. Lewis says the county is already lush with a caring school staff and helpful community services. They just need someone to bring the two together.

The schools that will be receiving coordinators will also be given grant money.

$140,000 will be granted to for Robert L. Bland and another $140,000 for Roanoke Elementary.

