Board of Education looks into new plan for free lunches

Upshur County is thinking about adopting a new process of providing school students with free lunches.

But it may come at the cost of certain schools no longer getting them.

This is because it would require the majority of a school to qualify for free lunch for the entire school to be eligible.

In the past, families had to fill out applications for consideration of free or cost reduced lunches.

But now, the United States Department of Agriculture has proposed a new way to provide this service to school students and Upshur County wants in on it.

Instead of individuals applying, if most of the community is in need, then the services will apply to all students who belong to that area.

Director of child nutrition for Upshur County schools, Cynthia Nesselroade said the board of education brought the new idea to a vote recently.

"Upshur County Board of Education actually voted on that we wanted to go and try this program, so that we could get every student fed that we possibly could," said Nesselroade.

However, this new proposed process may come at a cost.

"It's change the way how people might qualify, and in that process of qualifying could be the very way we lose our chance to have the whole county as free," explained Nesselroade.

What she means is the new process would change the way people qualify for SNAP benefits (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)…benefits to eligible low income individuals or families.

The number of people that have these SNAP benefits are very important to determine if a whole school or community will get free lunches.

"The proposed changes look like what they're going to do would be to adjust who gets SNAP benefits, it's looking like it could effect which schools would be eligible and not.

So the less schools we have eligible, we won't be able to provide the same level of service that all of our children eat free."

Upshur County school's superintendent, Sara Stankus agrees

"It makes is more simple, and that's what we want for them. If they qualify for the free or reduced lunch we don't want them to have to fill out another form, so we took that out through this process," said Stankus.

But this can also result in a student who qualified for free lunch in the past, not qualify this year if the school doesn’t meet the majority qualification.

Nonetheless, Nesselroade says multiple counties already have the new plan in place and seems to suite them quite nicely.

"It's been beneficial especially to a state with our demographics and the things that our children need."

Nesselroade posted the new proposed plan to the Upshur County Schools West Virginia Facebook page where residents can find a link to comment until November 1st.