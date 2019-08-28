New speed limit signs added in Buckhannon

New speed limit signs were added in before the school year started to help slow down drivers due to the number of children that are at the child development center in Buckhannon.

15mph speed limit signs were added to keep children safe after parents and CDC officials were concerned with speeding on Camden Avenue for several years.

The executive director of the child development center, Chuck Loudin, says that for years there have been concerns with the amount of speeding down Camden Avenue.

"A number of the parents have expressed their concerns and folks going too fast down the street and cars going too fast," said Loudin.

Now, Loudin is hoping the community will pay attention and slow down for the safety of the children.

"They're little, they're not elementary-aged kids," said Loudin. "So while their parents have been working to train them, to look both ways, they are not there yet."

Loudin says that he's seen some progress since the signs have been installed but says that there are still dangers and wants the community to pay attention and obey the speed limit.

Loudin wants people to see that there is a reason for the signs and hopes to see more progress from the community in the future.

"Certainly hope that when folks see those slower speed limit signs that they know that there's a reason for that," said Loudin."It's more than public safety but it's for the safety of our children."