New "splash pad" in the works in Randolph County

Randolph County parents will want to be on the lookout for something new coming this summer.

The Randolph County commissioners held a meeting Monday night to discuss the implementation of a "Splash Pad".

Similar to the Clarksburg Splash Zone, the Splash Pad will be a water park tailored for small children and will feature slides, obstacle courses, and interchangeable playground equipment.

Randolph County Commission President, David Kesling says this project was one of the promises he made when he was elected.

"One of the promises that I made was that i want to try and get a splash pad for Randolph County, and as you can see tonight, the support that we has turnout for this event that wasn't even really publicized is a great amount of people that came out tonight to support it," said Kesling.

The completion date for the splash pad is still unknown, but construction is set to begin sometime after October of 2020.