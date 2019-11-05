New water system delay causes issues for residents

Preston County commissioners met Monday night to discuss a multitude of issues, but their priority was the water problem in Public Service District #1.

According to the County Commission President, Dave Price the district is growing at a rapid pace.

To keep up with demands from the growing population, the district has began the installation of a improved water system.

A new dam is also being built with the help of the Natural Resource Conservation Service.

However, construction for the dam has been set back due to weather conditions and has caused numerous problems for the residents.

Price says the commissioners understand that the residents are frustrated, but if they hold on a bit longer things are sure to get better.

"The customers have had a terrible time with the water quality and we know that there's light at the end of the tunnel and they're going to have a really good water supply when the dam is done, but right now it's tough...we just got to get there," said Price.

The shortage of water from the intense dry heat the state has had recently doesn't help the situation either.

The district has begun using alternative sources of water from an abandoned mine and reservoir to curb the problem.

They have also received funding from the governor's contingency fund that has allowed them to lay waterlines to pump water from a pond.

As of now, according to Price, the water quality being provided currently is safe, but not pleasant.

PSD officials have been giving updates at every commission meeting.

They hope to complete construction of the dam by the end of December.

"It all depends on the weather," explained Price.

