New year, new gas prices

$2.60 is what mobile app GasBuddy is predicting to be the national average per gallon compared to the average in 2019. According to the press release, gas will be at it's lowest in February but isn't expected to stay down.

The GasBuddy App predicts prices will go down by two cents compared to last years national average. Will those prices make a difference?

"Not a big deal, doesn't make any difference to the consumer," said driver Ron Palmowski.

GasBuddy expects gas prices to increase as much as 75 cents per gallon to its peak in May as summer gasoline is switched out. Some say prices in gas usually changes from day to day.

"It went up and it came back down, it just fluctuates during the holidays and then it comes back down," said gas station cashier Amy Rush.

You can find yourself driving all over to find the cheapest gas to save money while others say the extra pocket change being spent isn't a big deal.

"We look for a gasoline station and how much we have left in the tank, but this is the first one we saw and this is where were at," Palmowski said.

Drivers say getting gas is more of a convenience of where you are and what station is near. Palmowski stopped at a station where their next door competitor was five cents less per gallon.

"I bought 15 gallons it cost me an extra 75 cents," Palmowski said. "A necessity and a convenience the two add up to stop when you need gas, you know you can't drive around shopping for gas and just waste more gas."

If you want to save money, GasBuddy suggests looking around to different stops for the cheapest prices while driving less aggressively.

"Driving slower saves money and saves lives," Palmowski said.