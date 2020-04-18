Nightly COVID-19 Update: 825 positive cases, 18 deaths, 265 recoveries

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5:00 p.m., on April 18, 2020, there have been 19,794 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 825 positive, 18,969 negative and 18 deaths, and 265 recoveries.

The additional two deaths are an 83-year old man and an 88-year old woman from Jackson County, both affiliated with a nursing home. “We grieve with these families during their time of loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Harrison (29), Lewis (2), Monongalia (84), Preston (10), Randolph (4), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Upshur (4)