Nightly lane closures to begin on I-79

The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced that a northbound lane and a southbound lane on I-79 at the Saltwell exit in Harrison County will be closed nightly.

The closure is for the construction of a new bridge structure on County Route 131 over the interstate.

Various single lane closures will take place nightly from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. on both the northbound and southbound lanes.

The DOH has advised motorists to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

The DOH also said that inclement weather or unforseen circumstances could change the project schedule.