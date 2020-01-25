No casualties in Weston house fire; dog still missing

Bystanders and multiple crews crowded High Street in Weston as a local house was engulfed in flames.

According to Weston Fire Department Chief, Jimmy Sutton the call came out around 11:20 Saturday morning.

By the time crews arrived, the house was ablaze with heavy fire on the first floor and reached the neighboring structure.

No one was home at the time and no one was hurt, but the family says that it still does not wash away the heartbreak

"A lot of us grew many years here, many days on the porch, fourth of July...the entire family here, cookouts, Grandma on the porch yelling at the kids, fights in the house...just a lot of good memories gone," Jamie Workman, the home owners ex-wife.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, as well as the whereabouts of the owner's dog.

As of Saturday, the family does not know whether their Chihuahua, Amity was able to get out of the house in time or not.

They ask for anyone who has any information to contact them or the Weston Police Department.