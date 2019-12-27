No injuries reported after vehicle overturns into the median on I-79

No one was injured after a vehicle was found overturned in the median on I-79 Friday afternoon.

According to Lewis County 911 officials, the call for the crash came in 2 p.m.

The wreck happened at the 87 mile marker, 911 officials said. The car was traveling north.

Weston Fire Department, Pricetown Fire Department, Lewis County EMS, Lewis County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

911 officials said there are no traffic back-ups and all lanes are open.