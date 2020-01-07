No injuries after tractor trailer went off the road of I-79 northbound

No one was injured after a tractor trailer went off the road on Interstate 79 northbound Tuesday morning.

According to Lewis County 911 officials, the call for the crash came in around 10:20 a.m. The semi truck went off the road around mile marker 101.

Weston Fire Department, Jane Lew Fire Department, Lewis County EMS, Lewis County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia Division of Highways responded, 911 officials said.

Officials on scene told a 5 News reporter that around 50,000 pounds of soap was on the tractor trailer. They will have to use four tow trucks to get the tractor trailer up.

911 officials said crews are waiting for the weather to break to get the semi-truck out.