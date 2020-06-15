No more active COVID-19 cases in W.Va. federal prisons

All of the inmates and staff who previously tested positive for COVID-19 in West Virginia's federal prisons have now recovered, according to data from the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

One staff member at USP Hazelton in Bruceton Mills and another at FCI McDowell in Welch tested positive for the virus last month. The BOP says both have now recovered, making the state's active COVID-19 count in federal facilities zero.

Six inmates at FCI Gilmer in Glenville had already recovered.

More than six thousand federal inmates across the country have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began.

A push to move inmates from other federal facilities to West Virginia prisons, including FCI Gilmer and FCC Hazelton, was met with strong opposition from West Virginia elected officials in April. Attorney General William Barr told Senator Joe Manchin in early May no more new out-of-state inmates will be transferred to those facilities during the pandemic.