U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that no more out-of-state federal inmates will be transferred to West Virginia prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Twitter post, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said Barr assured him that no more out-of-state inmates will be transferred to West Virginia prisons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I applaud this common sense move that protects correctional facility workers, their families, our communities & inmates," said Manchin.