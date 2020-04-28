No residents or staff at Lewis County nursing home test positive for COVID-19

A Lewis County Nursing home has hit a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Of the 65 residents and 72 staff members who were tested at Crestview Manor in Jane Lew, none of them tested positive for COVID-19. Van Cluck, the CEO for L4 Lifestyles, who manages Crestview Manor, says that this is in large part due to early intervention.

“We went to restricted visitation long before it was a requirement, a mandate from CMS or the CDC. We restricted visitation almost immediately upon notification of positive cases in West Virginia.” Cluck said.

Cluck also says that all staff have their temperature taken before entering the building and that L4 Lifestyles will remain vigilant in taking care of their residents.