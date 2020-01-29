UPDATE: Man killed in Taylor County plane crash identified

UPDATE 01/29/2020 @ 11:02 a.m.

West Virginia State Police have released the name of the man killed in a plane crash Monday.

Thomas Kaye, 67, of Haydenville, Massachusetts, was flying from Indiana to Massachusetts. He stopped at North Central West Virginia Airport to refuel shortly before crashing.

A NTSB spokesperson told 5 News investigators haven't found witnesses to the crash.

The debris field was “highly fragmented," Knudson said. The plane was an experimental Aeropro A220. Kaye did not send out a distress signal before crashing and didn't have air traffic control services like flight following, investigators learned.

NTSB crash investigators are expected to remain at the crash site until sometime Wednesday. A preliminary crash report could be finalized within one to two weeks, but the official investigation could take 12-24 months to complete.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have saw the plane crash. They should contact witness@NTSB.gov if they have information that could help the investigation.

Investigators haven't found witnesses to Monday's plane crash in Taylor County, an NTSB spokesperson told 5 News.

The plane left Indiana and was en route to Massachusetts, according to Peter Knudson with the NTSB. It crashed near the Marion-Taylor County line 10 minutes after taking off from a fuel stop at the North Central West Virginia Airport in Clarksburg.

The debris field was “highly fragmented," Knudson said. The plane was an experimental Aeropro A220. The pilot did not send out a distress signal before crashing and didn't have air traffic control services like flight following, investigators learned.

NTSB crash investigators are expected to remain at the crash site until sometime Wednesday. A preliminary crash report could be finalized within one to two weeks, but the official investigation could take 12-24 months to complete.

The pilot's name hasn't been released.

Investigators want to talk to anyone who may have saw the plane crash. They should contact witness@NTSB.gov if they have information that could help the investigation.

