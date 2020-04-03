Gov. Justice suspends non-essential abortions

Effective immediately, Gov. Jim Justice suspends elective surgeries.

"Yes, it also applies to abortion," says W.Va. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in Wednesday's new conference.

Now women considering it must seek out alternative options.

Fortunately, there's one local business which offers them, Life Choice Pregnancy Center in Clarksburg.

"There's always adoption," says director Wendy Cox.

"Adoption is a great, great resource that is not looked at as something people choose very often, and I think it needs to be that. I think that's the bravest thing a woman can do."

Cox is prepared for a potential new influx of clientele at Life Choice Pregnancy Resource Center.

"We have volunteers that are able to come in and help out if need be," says Cox.

"Right now our hours are limited, but we're just gonna kind of see how it goes, and if we need to open up for more hours we could that. If we need to bring more staff in we could do that."

The resource center provides peer counseling to clientele and will help them considers alternative options to abortion.

"It's scary for everybody, and if you are in an unplanned pregnancy it's especially scary, whether the virus is out there or not, so I just urge you to seek help, seek support and love, and to give us a call and come to the center, and let us help you," she adds.

Although elective abortions will not be available in West Virginia during the pandemic, those defined as a medically necessary according to state code will still be provided.

"The rationale behind this is to obviously conserve as many supplies as possible, to make sure that the protective equipment is available for the healthcare workers who truly need it," says Attorney General Morrisey in Wednesday's new conference.

Attorney General Morrisey nor Gov. Justice provide a timeline for how long the suspension will last.