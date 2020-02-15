Non-profit provides hands-on experience to young women to experience careers in orthopedics and engineering

High school girls in West Virginia and other neighboring states came together, at WVU, to gain first-hand experience in orthopedics and engineering. The event was held by the Perry Initiative, a national non-profit that holds career events catered toward the two career paths.

"We travel to institutions like hospitals and universities and we put on these programs," the executive director of the organization, Dr. Laurie Meszaros-Dearolf said.

To help with the journey of these young women, doctors and surgeons from the university's school of medicine provided a hands-on learning experience.

"To hear about what they went through to get to where they are now and just sharing their experience, it's just a wonderful experience for the girls,"an attendee, Susan Barrett said.

Students got familiar with surgical tools and learned more about different procedures.

Both, in orthopedics and engineering, there is a lower percentage of women in each profession.

Just in orthopedics alone, Dr. Meszaros-Dearolf says female surgeons make up less than 10 percent of the field.

"If we want the best of the best we have to get more women into orthopedics and engineering is similar statistics that's a little bit better but it's still quite male dominated," she said.

With the help of this program, many students, like Shyanna James, a junior at Lewis County High School, gained confidence in the career path they want to choose in the future.

"I know that this is something I want to do now," James said. "It was really cool to actually feel like drilling into the bones and stuff," she said.

"That's definitely my biggest takeaway, knowing that this is what I want."

This is the first time the Perry Initiative program has been in the state. For more on the non-profit organization you can visit their website at perryinitiative.org or direct any questions you may have to their email info@perryinitiative.org