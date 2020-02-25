Nondiscrimination Ordinance for Star City in the works

A much anticipated non-discrimination ordinance is yet to be reviewed by city council.

PFLAG members wrote an ordinance for the council to consider; its scribe is DeeDee McIntosh who addressed the council Tuesday night.

"People deserve to be treated equally. Civil rights are civil rights; equality is equality," says McIntosh.

The ordinance extends civil rights protections to people of all sexual orientations and gender identities. It includes protections with housing, employment, and public accommodations.

Although the ordinance was not discussed by council members Tuesday night, McIntosh still spoke before the council.

"I want them to consider that nondiscrimination ordinance, and pass that, and for whatever reason, it won't come out of the ordinance committee which it has to do in order to get to council. I will be back here every meeting until they finally do it," says McIntosh who drafted the ordinance in January.

For the next meeting on March 11, McIntosh will submit a request for the ordinance to be put on the agenda.