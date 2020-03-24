Nonprofits continue their work to help those impacted by COVID-19

Mendi Scott is part of a small group of people who continue to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

She's a volunteer with Clarksbug nonprofit "The Change Initiative" who have been working hard to make sure the people who are most vulnerable are getting what they need- for example, groceries.

"We've had lots of calls," Scott said "We try to limit it to the elderly or those who medically cannot go out,"

And so far there's been high demand.

The small group of volunteers are taking extra precautions to make sure they stay safe while packing up food and making deliveries.

"Gloves, hand sanitize, more gloves," said Scott

Those The Change Initiative have served are grateful not only for the food, but for the friendship.

"I had a neighbor who needed help and he cried when I brought the box to him," said Scott "He was so excited to get something and know that somebody cares about him,"

With Governor Jim Justice's "stay at home order" going into effect, the initiative's future plans are uncertain.

"We're trying to plan it day by day because we don't know exactly what's going to happen," Scott said "We hope to continue to do this as long as we can- as long as we have donations and as long as the governor lets us do this, we'll continue."

While things may look dark, Scott says she's seen this crisis bring out the best in her community.

"You go on social media and see all the negativity but when it comes down to it this community sticks together, they donate, they try to help their neighbors,"