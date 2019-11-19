North Marion High School hosts 60 employers at career fair

60 organizations presented to students at North Marion High School for a career fair Tuesday.

Representatives from a variety of industries were on hand.

Students could pick from four different sessions to attend throughout the morning.

Presenters came from the fields of medicine, law enforcement, cooking, sports, and the arts, among others.

School officials say its been a few years since they’ve organized something like this.

"I want them to find something they're interested in and have a passion for," Principal Russelle Devito said. "Sometimes we don't have an idea of what we have a passion for at this time in our lives. This gives them the opportunity to have four or five different sessions they could go to."

WVU also had presenters on hand including the Mountaineer mascot and Pride of West Virginia marching band.