North Pole Ice preparing to reopen after devastating fire

The North Pole Ice Company was a staple on the corner of Monticello and Haymond for 90 years before a fire destroyed it in August 2018.

Now with beams on the ground, they're hoping to reopen their doors just a few months shy of the two year anniversary of that fire.

"This is like our family meeting place here, we're kind of lost without it," said Pat Viglianco, who's working as the contractor for the project

The Viglianco family has been hard at work over the past year and a half to bring back the store their family started almost a century ago.

Construction began just earlier this month, something community members have been asking for since the day of the fire.

"I think what most people wanted to know was, before the place even got totally burned down, 'Are they going to rebuild?'" said Mateen "Tuna" Abdul-Aziz, a community advocate for the Monticello neighborhood

The store, which began as an ice manufacturing company, grew to become even more - adding a convenience store and restaurant inside.

"It's definitely the community meeting place and the hub of things around here," Viglianco said

Those working in the neighborhood say the store is a community staple.

"It's a lot more convenient for people in the neighborhood to be able to walk to the convenience store as opposed to getting in their vehicle and traveling across town to Kroger or Walmart," Abdul-Aziz "It's just the convenience, not having that is such a detriment to the community,"

As it currently stands, the family hopes to open their doors by April.

They hope to make the new building as close to the old community hang out as possible.

"We'll still have the poker machines, and the bar and small family restaurant," Viglianco said "Try to mimic how it was before,"

