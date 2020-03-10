UPDATE: Suspect in custody following barricade situation at home on North Willey Street

UPDATE 03/10/2020 @ 3:07 p.m.

A suspect is in custody after a barricade situation at a home on North Willey Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

The street has reopened and the incident was safely resolved, according to WVU Alerts.

University Police issued a WVU Alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. asking people to avoid the area, according to a news release from WVU.

Morgantown Police are on scene, WVU officials said. University Police is assisting.

It's safe to resume normal activities, according to WVU Alerts.

UPDATE 03/10/2020 @ 2:30 p.m.

Police responded to a barricaded gunman in a home on North Willey Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the City of Morgantown Communications Specialist Michaela Martin.

Martin said the area is contained.

North Willey Street is closed until further notice, Martin said.

University Police issued a WVU Alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. asking people to avoid the area, according to a news release from WVU.

Morgantown Police are on scene, WVU officials said. University Police is assisting.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.

North Willey Street is closed until further notice due to an incident Tuesday afternoon, according to West Virginia University Alerts Twitter page.

University Police issued a WVU Alert shortly after 1:30 p.m. asking people to avoid the area, according to a news release from WVU.

Morgantown Police are on scene, WVU officials said. University Police is assisting.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.