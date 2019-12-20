North central W.Va.'s Jewish community gets an early start to Hanukkah

The Jewish community of north central West Virginia has a lot to commemorate.

Friday, Dec. 20 marks the second anniversary of the annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony in Jawbone Park.

The event started as a memorial to honor the lost lives in the Pittsburgh Tree of Life Synagogue massacre in October of 2018.

One year later the Jewish community memorializes them along with celebrating Hanukkah which begins on Sunday, Dec. 22.

The ceremony was created and is directed by Buckhannon attorney Daya Mesada Wright.

"We have been putting the Menorah up in Jawbone Park for approximately seven years but we've been doing it very quietly, and then last year following the Tree of Life massacre in Pittsburgh, we decided to be more overt, to be more public about the Judaism here in Upshur County," says Wright.

There were dreidel giveaways, donuts, and storytelling at the ceremony.

Wright told the Hanukkah story dating back to ancient Greece about a small but might army of Maccabee soldiers who fought and won a long and hard battle against King Antiochus, Alexander the Great's successor.

When the Maccabees went to clean up the Temples, they found that the Greeks had extinguished the Ner Tamid, the eternal light. There was a small bit of olive oil to fill the lamp, only enough for one day. The Maccabees lit the Ner Tamid and started to make new oil for the lamp, renewing their hope and faith.

"In terms of metaphors, we are not all the same, but we have the commonality of generosity of spirit, wealth of information, and the opportunity to raise each other up, and not at the expense of ourselves," says Wright.

Wright says her family is the only one in Upshur County who practices Judaism.

To practice their faith, they make the 40 minute commute to the closest synagogue in Morgantown, the Tree of Life Synagogue.

"Growing up it was a lot harder than it is now because all my friends and people that we know couldn't get a grasp on the concept of not having Christmas tree and not celebrating Christmas," says Wright's son Ilan.

Both say the drive to Morgantown is worth every bit of the commute.