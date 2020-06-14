Notre Dame High School graduation canceled after graduate's family member tests positive for COVID-19

Sun 5:17 PM, Jun 14, 2020

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WDTV) -- Notre Dame's High School graduation has been canceled.

It was slated for 3 p.m. on Sunday, but was canceled an hour before the ceremony at Immaculate Conception Church after school personnel learned a student's family member tested positive for COVID-19.

 