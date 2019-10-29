Notre Dame High School teacher wins Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching

A Notre Dame High School teacher won the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

According to a press release from Notre Dame High School, Dr. Angela McKeen is one of only three state winners for the 2019-2020 award year. She was recently recognized at the West Virginia Science Teachers Association Fall conference in Charleston.

McKeen has taught in public and private schools from Kindergarten to even college course, according to Notre Dame High School. She teaches Honors Physics, STEM, AP Environmental Science, seventh grade science and earth and space science at the high school.

McKeen is also an adjunct professor at Fairmont State University.

“She is an impressive scientist but, even more so, an exceptional teacher who makes her students into teachers of what they learn...," Parent and colleague Christy Smith wrote. "Moreover, she encourages and helps students of all levels of academic achievement to better their own understanding of science and to learn to be better scientists and students in the process.You will not find a more excited and effective science teacher —her students are a testament to that every single day at our high school.”

McKeen will be considered for the national award in Washington, D.C., according to the press release. National winners will be announced next year.

The Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching is the highest recognition that a kindergarten through 12th grade science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and/or computer science teacher may receive for outstanding teaching in the United States.

The National Science Foundation administers the awards on behalf of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.