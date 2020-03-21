Centra transit temporarily suspends service due to COVID-19

Hundreds of locals are about to be without transportation.

Central West Virginia Transit Authority, also known as Centra, which serves Harrison County suspends service starting Monday at 6 p.m. through April 12th.

"Seeing that I don't have a vehicle, I won't be able to get to the grocery store or the bank. I won't be able to get to work. I'll have no income coming in because I won't be able to get to work to do my job," says one passenger.

The suspension is strictly a safety precaution as some routes see 100 people per day according to one driver, Curtis Marozzi.

"We're trying to keep drivers away from the public, to keep the public away from the drivers to help the public and to do our social distancing part," says Marozzi.

Some riders are still inconvenienced.

"This is the first time it's shut down and I won't be able to get anywhere," says a passenger.

Drivers will still be compensated for the three week hiatus.

Effective immediately, Until Monday at 6 p.m., fares are waved for Centra passengers.