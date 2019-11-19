"Christmas for Foster Kids" fills a need as number of children in the system continues to rise

Nearly 7,000.

According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), that is the number of children currently in the foster care system across the state of West Virginia.

That number represents a 60% increase since 2015.

And while those statistics are state-wide, those who work with foster children locally, like Judy Ritchie, say they also see these numbers continue to grow.

"It's not uncommon in the last year or two for the number in West Virginia to jump by six to eight-hundred kids a year,"

Ritchie says that those national numbers often can't account for the kids taken in by other family members like grandparents.

"There are kids that I know are being cared for by grandparents or other family members-that's not even in the foster program, so that number is probably low,"

To help those families in her area, Ritchie has worked for the past five years on "Christmas for Foster Kids", where she woks with a local agency to help get a Christmas gift for foster kids in need.

"We currently have a total of 60 kids that we almost completely covered, and we're getting another list that I will anticipate will be over 100,"

And while programs like "Christmas for Foster Kids" help, it is foster parents that are needed the most, Ritchie says.

"The biggest need is foster families," said Ritchie "Most counties and most agencies will tell you they only have a minimal amount of openings and they're scurrying when they have kids come in to find somewhere to take them,"

For more information on how to help "Christmas for Foster Kids" go to their Facebook page.