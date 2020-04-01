Number of positive cases in W.Va. jumps to 191

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 29 new positive case of COVID-19 in the Mountain State.

The brings the total to 191.

According to DHHR, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 4,384 negative and one death.

"Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR," according to DHHR officials. "Commercial and private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting."

Confirmed cases per county are:

Barbour - 1

Berkeley - 21

Cabell - 1

Greenbrier - 3

Hancock - 6

Hardy - 1

Harrison - 14

Jackson - 11

Jefferson - 9

Kanwha - 37

Logan - 3

Marion - 8

Marshall - 4

Mason - 3

Mercer - 2

Monongalia - 32

Morgan - 1

Ohio - 11

Pleasants - 1

Preston - 3

Putnam - 5

Raleigh - 3

Randolph- 2

Roane- 2

Tucker - 2

Upshur - 1

Wetzel - 2

Wirt - 1

Wood - 2